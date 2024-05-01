Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RWT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE RWT opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.64 million, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,314,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,524 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,246,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,015,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1,944.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 976,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 928,337 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,502,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

