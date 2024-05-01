Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.526 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Relx has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. Relx has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

