Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXGet Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.526 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Relx has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. Relx has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Relx

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.