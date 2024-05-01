Render Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $195.88 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. Render Token has a market cap of $2.84 billion and approximately $195.88 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $7.35 or 0.00012646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 309.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,065,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,972,335 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

