Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 172.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $333,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.95. 1,764,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,638. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $196.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.85 and a 200 day moving average of $171.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

