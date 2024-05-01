Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comcast Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Comcast in a report released on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the cable giant will earn $4.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.11 on Monday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 39.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after buying an additional 2,861,358 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,190 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Comcast by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
