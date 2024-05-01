Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Methanex Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.50. Methanex has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.21 million.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $34,109,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after buying an additional 599,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,745,000 after buying an additional 425,104 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,868,000 after buying an additional 346,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

