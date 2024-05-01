Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NuScale Power Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMR)

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for NuScale Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NuScale Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NuScale Power’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

SMR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NuScale Power Stock Down 4.6 %

SMR opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 255.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 54.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after buying an additional 1,132,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 11.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after buying an additional 204,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

