Research Analysts Set Expectations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.94). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ATNM stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $226.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

