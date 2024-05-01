Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.63. 636,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,342. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International
In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
