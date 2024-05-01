Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.63. 636,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,342. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

