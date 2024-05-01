Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.784 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of TSE QSR traded down C$4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$100.34. The company had a trading volume of 124,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,334. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$104.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98. The stock has a market cap of C$31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$84.73 and a 52 week high of C$112.12.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 6.3812224 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total transaction of C$137,306.40. In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total transaction of C$1,110,726.90. Also, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total transaction of C$137,306.40. Insiders sold 154,525 shares of company stock valued at $12,100,550 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.