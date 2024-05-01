Reviewing Western Union (NYSE:WU) & goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares goeasy and Western Union’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get goeasy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio goeasy N/A N/A N/A $1.24 106.43 Western Union $4.36 billion 1.03 $626.00 million $1.69 7.86

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than goeasy. Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than goeasy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

23.7% of goeasy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Western Union shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

goeasy pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Western Union pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. goeasy pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Union pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares goeasy and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets goeasy N/A N/A N/A Western Union 14.12% 120.76% 7.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for goeasy and Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score goeasy 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Union 3 8 0 0 1.73

goeasy presently has a consensus target price of $167.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.29%. Western Union has a consensus target price of $13.45, suggesting a potential upside of 0.67%. Given goeasy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe goeasy is more favorable than Western Union.

Summary

Western Union beats goeasy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services. The companyleases household furniture, appliances, electronics, and unsecured lending products to retail consumers. The company was formerly known as easyhome Ltd. and changed its name to goeasy Ltd. in September 2015. goeasy Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Consumer Services segments offers bill payment services, which facilitate payments for consumers, businesses, and other organizations, as well as money order services, retail foreign exchange services, prepaid cards, lending partnerships, and digital wallets. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.