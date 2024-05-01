Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity updated its FY24 guidance to 4.55-4.75 EPS.

Revvity Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.32. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $132.54.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

