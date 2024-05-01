RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974 over the last 90 days. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 382,343 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 515.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after acquiring an additional 273,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $30,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

