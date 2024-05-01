Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 690.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RITM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

