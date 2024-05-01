Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.
Roblox Price Performance
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Roblox
In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,374 shares of company stock valued at $29,639,338. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
