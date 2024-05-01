Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,555. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,374 shares of company stock valued at $29,639,338. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

