Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stake Boosted by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.11% of Rockwell Medical worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 274,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,817,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 2,432,000 shares during the period. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.09 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Rockwell Medical Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

