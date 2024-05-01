Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.09 EPS

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.09, Briefing.com reports. Root had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 263.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Root stock traded up $12.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.30. The company had a trading volume of 492,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,052. Root has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Root in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

