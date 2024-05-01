Roth Capital Weighs in on Aon plc’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for AON in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $15.64 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.69.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $282.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

