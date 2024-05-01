Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $130.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.

Shares of SUI traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $113.99. 540,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,401. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 98.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.52. Sun Communities has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $141.52.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

