Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUNN opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $141.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 1.80% of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

