Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $105.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $122.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

