Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.40, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

