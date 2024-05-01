Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,690 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 25.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 12.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $122,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 9.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 42,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

SAN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 167,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

