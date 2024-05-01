Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $69,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,554 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,613,000 after buying an additional 9,709,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,656 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,241,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,055,000 after purchasing an additional 295,760 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,933,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,169,000 after buying an additional 370,652 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. 3,374,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,741,486. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWN

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.