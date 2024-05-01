Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,682 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,106,000 after purchasing an additional 436,034 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,945 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,031,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,633,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,385,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,407,000 after buying an additional 173,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,261. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

