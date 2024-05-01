Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANF. FMR LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,288,000 after buying an additional 681,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,067.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,059,000 after buying an additional 430,513 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 419,781 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $32,897,000.

Shares of ANF traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.48. 84,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,964. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.64. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $140.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

