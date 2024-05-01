Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 109.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,139,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stellantis by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,451 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stellantis

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. 720,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

