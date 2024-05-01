Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0.1% After Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $273.32 and last traded at $274.15. Approximately 712,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,599,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.29.

Specifically, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,793 shares of company stock valued at $179,074,618 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.34 and a 200-day moving average of $265.65. The company has a market cap of $260.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 47.5% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,875,000 after buying an additional 804,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in Salesforce by 153.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

