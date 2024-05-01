Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 0.4% on Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $266.55 and last traded at $267.78. 895,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,574,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.94.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.94, for a total transaction of $4,064,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,827,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,435,977.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total value of $2,889,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,455,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,793 shares of company stock worth $179,074,618. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.65. The stock has a market cap of $259.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 153.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,205,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $447,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

