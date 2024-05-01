SALT (SALT) Hits Market Cap of $1.86 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $12,769.01 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01583647 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $13,022.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

