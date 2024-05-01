Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.22-1.32 EPS.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

SANM traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. 120,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,588. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

