Sapiens International (SPNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Sapiens International to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Sapiens International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sapiens International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sapiens International Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Sapiens International has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Articles

