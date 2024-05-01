Savant Capital LLC Buys 260 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,589.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $246.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

