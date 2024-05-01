Savant Capital LLC Buys 8,126 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 534,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 134,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

DFAX opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

