Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $242.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.56 and its 200 day moving average is $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

