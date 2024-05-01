Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 1.66% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 122,059 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 135,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,989,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 64,040 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,341,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.01.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

