Savant Capital LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

IBM stock opened at $165.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.85 and a 200-day moving average of $170.91.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

View Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.