Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,008,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,718,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,617 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

