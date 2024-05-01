Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 121,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 64,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 290,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

