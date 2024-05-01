Savant Capital LLC Sells 9,391 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $103.89.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Citigroup upped their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,547 shares of company stock worth $12,553,645 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

