Savant Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $250.02 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

