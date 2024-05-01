Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380,185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after buying an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,295 shares of company stock worth $3,707,595 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.