Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson Sells 65,000 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.9 %

SES stock opened at C$11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6699029 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Secure Energy Services

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.