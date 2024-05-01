Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$11.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$11.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 816,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,285,153 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

