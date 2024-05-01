Seer (SEER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Seer has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Seer had a negative net margin of 517.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 million. On average, analysts expect Seer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seer stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.65. Seer has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 52,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $107,299.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,436,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,658.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 69,149 shares of company stock valued at $133,366 over the last ninety days. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

