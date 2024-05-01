Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Issues Earnings Results

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

WTTR opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.66. Select Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Water Solutions news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Select Water Solutions news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $67,306.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock worth $398,053 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

