Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Select Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In other Select Water Solutions news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,715.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $825,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $398,053. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

