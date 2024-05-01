Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. Shell has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Shell by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 989,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,339,000 after buying an additional 57,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

