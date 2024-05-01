Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.92 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.62.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

