Short Interest in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Increases By 14.9%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 17,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Altimmune Price Performance

ALT opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 20,780.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 69,014 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% during the fourth quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Altimmune by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 230,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

