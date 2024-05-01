Short Interest in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Increases By 14.9%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 17,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Altimmune Price Performance
ALT opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $14.84.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 20,780.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.
Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
